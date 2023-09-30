Why You Should Never Choke a Partner During Sex

The kind of choking common in porn is as dangerous as a police chokehold. There is nothing safe about choking another person—ever! Choking a partner even lightly for more than 4 seconds can cause permanent brain damage or death.

There is no way to revive a partner who has started to code due to being choked, even for pleasure.has managed to popularize is the idea that women like to be choked during sex.As dangerous as a police chokehold.According to a female reader who attends a major university: “Several male partners have choked me during sex, without asking!” In case you think she is exaggerating, consider these findings from a recent study of almost 5,000 undergraduates at a large university in the Midwest (Herbenick et al):

“A majority of undergraduates in our sample have choked or been choked during sex… More than half of women reported having asked partners to choke them, and most men reported having been asked to choke a partner. These patterns suggest that choking is becoming (or is already) a common aspect of college students’ partnered2

