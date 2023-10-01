Why Writers' New Streaming Residuals Are So Different From TV & Movies

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One of the biggest complaints from Hollywood writers during the WGA strikes this year was the lack of performance-based pay on streaming content like they've enjoyed for traditional movies and TV for years. Fortunately, the new agreement between writers and studios provides performance-based bonuses for writers, although the structure seems a little more complicated than traditional TV and movie residuals.

Streaming platforms have been claiming massive viewership numbers for their biggest movies and shows for years, but actual data on what those numbers mean have been elusive due to a lack of transparency. Now, studios will be providing a better glimpse of the actual performance data to the WGA and offering performance incentives to writers on their biggest shows. Here's how writers will earn bonuses for high-performing content and why the "performance metric" formula is so complicated.

Related: How Hollywood Finally Providing Streaming Data Will Impact New Movies & TV How Writers Will Earn Residuals Based on Streaming Performance The newly proposed WGA basic agreement includes terms by which writers will earn additional pay for high-performing streaming content, although the formula isn't as straightforward as traditional movie and TV residuals.

How Writers Will Earn Residuals Based on Streaming Performance The newly proposed WGA basic agreement includes terms by which writers will earn additional pay for high-performing streaming content, although the formula isn't as straightforward as traditional movie and TV residuals. The wording of the new "performance metric" is somewhat complicated, but in practice, writers will be eligible for the performance metric bonus for a given movie or show if the "domestic views" (calculated as the total hours streamed divided by the total runtime) divided by "domestic subscribers" (calculated as of July 1st of each year) equals 20 percent or more. Additional 50 percent performance metric bonuses can be earned in subsequent years following the same formula.

Why Streaming Residuals Aren't the Same Structure and Traditional TV and Movies Traditional residual bonus pay for movies and TV is a little more straightforward, such as a percentage of box office, but there's a reason streaming is a lot more complicated. With theatrical movies, box office is directly tied to revenue, meaning the more a movie is seen, the more revenue it makes. Viewership is similarly beneficial for traditional TV. With streaming, since there's (typically) no ads subscribers can binge any content for a flat fee, viewership doesn't actually correlate to revenue. Targeting the performance metric solely on the platform's highest-performing content isn't a perfect fix, but under the current streaming model, it may be the best available formula.

Writers got most of their demands acknowledged in the new agreement, including protections relating to Hollywood studios' use of artificial intelligence in film and TV writing, streaming data transparency, and performance-based bonuses for streaming content. These are all new issues that have arisen in recent years thanks to evolving technology and a changing industry, but hopefully the terms of the new agreement provide a foundation to address these complex issues as technology evolves and the industry continues to change.