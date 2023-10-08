Why would the Dodgers start Clayton Kershaw again? Because they have no other choice

The decision has already been made. Clayton Kershaw will pitch again this postseason. Kershaw insisted he can, so he will. “He’s going to pitch Game 4,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I’ll be ready,” Kershaw said. Never mind that he retired just one batter in an 11-2 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Game 1 of their National League Division Series.

The Dodgers might not need three or four innings from Kershaw to win a best-of-five series against the Diamondbacks, but they’ll need them in a best-of-seven NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies or Atlanta Braves. They’ll need them against the American League champions in the World Series.

