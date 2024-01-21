'Why would anyone go to college?' We posed this question on a billboard in Times Square on New Year's Eve. As you might imagine, we received a wide range of responses. A few said a college degree was merely a step toward professions that require graduate degrees, such as medical or law school. One mother did not see the value of college in preparing her teenage daughter to own her own business. A young man said he did not need to attend college to learn a trade that pays very well.

These are sobering and insightful perspectives.Not long ago, attaining a college degree was among the most universally esteemed aspirations in this country. Not anymore. Dismayed Americans are rapidly losing faith in higher education generally and in academic institutions specifically. This erosion in confidence is most evident among college-aged Americans. A recent Gallup survey found that just 39 percent of Gen Z (defined as ages 12-26) think college is 'very important





