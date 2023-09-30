Why Were the Early 2000s Such a Great Time for Asian Horror?

From classics like Ringu to Dark Water, the late 1990s and early 2000s were a golden age for Japanese and Korean horror. By the time the 21st century rolled around, horror had been riding a dry spell for the better part of a decade.

There were a few solid releases with movies like Candyman and Scream, but after the slasher boom of the '80s, it seemed as though Western filmmakers had exhausted all of their spookiest ideas. Folks were treading the same waters with killers in masks and reviving the Universal Horror Monsters with movies like Bram Stoker's Dracula and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The genre had spent the better part of the 20th century innovating itself at a rapid pace, but suddenly, there was nowhere left to go. Apart from The Blair Witch Project, new grounds were hardly being broken at all.

Asian Horror Movies Leaned Into the Times Meanwhile, something very special was happening with Asian horror movies. While there were a few indie hits here and there, most Western hemisphere horror movies were being made in the studio system on a pretty penny. Asian filmmakers, on the other hand, kept in mind that the rawer the scare, the better.

Read more:

Collider »

Laughter and Humor 101Why we laugh, why we don’t, and why it matters

Why Dolphins aren't scared of Bills; Jalen Carter's early impact: Schrager's Cheat SheetThe Bills have won 8 of their last 10 games against the Dolphins, but there's a catch. Peter Schrager tells you why and analyzes other hot topics around the NFL.

Why Early Christmas Shopping Can Support Your Mental HealthTips to reduce the stress (and expense) of holiday shopping.

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving reveals why he stayed in Dallas, why it was never in doubtUntil Thursday, we hadn’t heard Irving’s reasons for wanting to remain in Dallas.

3 reasons why Bitcoin miners are selling BTC — and why it’s not capitulationSure, Bitcoin miners are selling their rewards, but it’s not necessarily bearish.

The 10 Most Underrated Anime Series From the 2000sThese anime series are among the best from the 2000s but remain unfairly overlooked by fans.