Why Wasn't Coruscant Targeted in Operation: Cinder?

Following the events of Return of the Jedi and Palpatine's original demise in the Star Wars timeline, the Emperor unleashed a posthumous bombardment campaign that surprisingly didn't include Coruscant. Known as Operation: Cinder, countless worlds quickly found themselves under attack and under siege by Imperial forces under orders from their deceased ruler. However, Coruscant was seemingly untouched despite being Palpatine's throne world (though it certainly could have been).
As seen in multiple pieces of Star Wars media and most prominently in the story campaign for EA's Battlefront II, messenger droids were sent out across the galaxy containing Palpatine's posthumous orders to be carried out immediately in the event of his death. Designed to take revenge on his enemies and to destroy any would-be successors, it's odd that Coruscant wasn't involved in Operation: Cinder, especially considering the special edition of Return of the Jedi which saw widespread celebrations occurring across the ecumenopoli
