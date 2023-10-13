Why Turkey could miss Erdogan's earthquake reconstruction deadline

Days after the quake and with a national election looming, Erdogan made bold promises.
By the government's own account, 40,000 homes will be ready by the end of November, leaving three months to finish nearly 280,000 more by February. "The disaster zone is the government's priority," it said, denying a slowdown in tenders, without providing numbers.
Ufuk Bayir, secretary general of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) in Adiyaman said work had now started on more homes, but predicted just a few hundred will be delivered to Adiyaman residents by year end. TMMOB is aligned with Turkey's left-wing opposition. headtopics.com
Nearly 300,000 buildings toppled or were left unusable and millions were left homeless, including war refugees from neighbouring Syria - where the earthquake also killed thousands. The urbanization ministry, the state housing agency (TOKI), and the public procurement authority did not respond to Reuters' questions on the latest construction figures.
More progress had been made in other affected provinces, Gaziantep and the smaller Kilis, where, by August, work had begun on roughly half of some 45,000 homes promised over two years, the official data show. The government did not respond to questions about why work was more advanced in these regions. headtopics.com
Mert Arslanalp, assistant professor of political science at Istanbul's Bogazici University, said Erdogan's promise to rebuild the area in a year helped him sustain support in the May presidential vote.
