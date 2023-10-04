Why Trump vs. Biden in 2024 might not be a sure thing

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate Oct. 22, 2020.

Trump is miles ahead ahead of other Republican candidates in primary polls to determine the Republican nominee in the general election, while Biden has decided to run again and candidates seeking reelection don’t have opposition in primaries within their party.Sure, odds are still good that the rematch for 2024 will happen.

With the Iowa Caucus slated for mid-January and primaries in South Carolina and Nevada in February, time is starting to run out to push alternative candidates. headtopics.com

It’s become obvious that big Republican donors don’t care much for the wide range of candidates who are trailing Trump right now and who have appeared in the first two debates.But there might be a hope for Republicans looking for a plan B: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

. But make no mistake, mega donors will be in attendance trying to further twist Youngkin’s arm to enter the presidential race.And these concerns aren’t just coming from anybody. They are being voiced by prominent Democrats, according to the article. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

Why Trump vs. Biden in 2024 might not be a sure thingIt’s clear there has become more opposition from both Republicans and Democrats to a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024.

Why Trump vs. Biden in 2024 might not be a sure thingIt’s clear there has become more opposition from both Republicans and Democrats to a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024.

The Most Wearable Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureCompilation of the hottest trends in clothing based on fall 2011 winter 2012 runways. What’s en vogue this season? Find out here!

How RFK Jr. could hurt Biden, Trump in 2024 election with independent bidLong-shot U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s likely independent bid for the White House may complicate the 2024 race by taking votes away from Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump in critical states, political analysts said.

Biden campaign targets black and Hispanic voters in first 2024 radio ad buyPresident Joe Biden's reelection campaign made its first radio ad buy of the 2024 cycle Tuesday, specifically targeting black and Hispanic voters. This purchase is earlier and larger than those of past Democratic reelection campaigns, as Biden seeks to maintain his vote share among these key…

Why Meyer Shank Racing is Sitting Out 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SeasonThe 7-time championship team is leaving door open to a return in 2025.