Why these $120 Crocs cowboy boots — or 'Croots' — have people going spur-crazy

The latest look from Crocs is a giddy-yup, according to its many online fans. And it may be the perfect touch to your cowboy or cowgirl Halloween costume.

The company wasn’t immediately available for comment, but said over email that, “For years, the buzz around a Crocs-inspired cowboy boot has been building, creating a genuine fan-fueled movement trending across social media,” adding that, “these bad boys are the epitome of cowboy cool.

So why are people losing their minds over a pair of rubber boots with breathing holes and stick-on spurs? Indeed, Crocs has been on quite the journey since the company launched its bulky, rubbery slides for boaters in 2002.

The supportive shoes have also become a staple for many health-care workers who spend long hours on their feet, leading Crocs to donate more than 860,000 free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crocs has got a sense of humor, as well, such as teaming up with KFC to create meme-orable "chicken-scented Crocs" in 2020, and last month's "Shrek"-themed green Crocs. " Bloch gets it. "Why would I want to spend $2,000 on a pair of Louboutins and be miserable, when I can spend $30 or so on some Crocs and be comfortable?" Bloch said. "And have a great sense of humor. This is the definition of feel-good fashion: Fashion you can laugh at and actually feel good in.

