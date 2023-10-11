Why The Next James Bond Should Be Black Or Female Explained By British Intelligence Expert

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT British intelligence expert John Taylor explains why the next James Bond actor should be either Black or female, or both. Released in theaters in October 2021, No Time to Die marked Daniel Craig's departure from the role of the iconic British agent after five films.

Talking to The Telegraph, Taylor explained why he thinks the next James Bond actor should be Black or female. The British intelligence expert, who trains operatives around the world after a 30-year career in the Foreign Office, says that a Black or female James Bond would result in increased diversity in recruitment for the intelligence agencies.

biggest recruitment aid. The only thing chiefs, I think, would want to change, going back to an earlier conversation, and it may happen yet, is that James Bond should be a black man, or a woman, or a black woman, and you know would make those sort of people also, for diversity, want to join. James Bond has been nothing but good. headtopics.com

​​​​Why The Next James Bond Probably Won't Be Female Though a female Bond would likely boost MI6 diversity and improve operational capabilities, as Taylor argues, it probably won't come to fruition. Franchise producer Barbara Broccoli doesn't believe a female should play Bond, and she's repeatedly shot down the prospect of a woman playing the historically male role.

