Why The New Republic Still Doesn't Believe In Jedi, Just 5 Years After Luke Skywalker's Heroics

Why is Senator Xiono so skeptical? SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Just five years after Luke Skywalker’s heroics in Return of the Jedi, some New Republic Senators are calling the Jedi into question yet again in Ahsoka.

The galaxy has changed a lot since the defeat of the Empire, as the New Republic works to rebuild ties between distant planets and maintain the peace that was hard-won after the Battle of Endor. The audience knows that the Jedi were an integral part of winning the war against Palpatine and his Imperial Forces – Luke destroyed the first Death Star in A New Hope, redeemed Vader, and helped defeat Darth Sidious in Return of the Jedi, while others like Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger, and Ahsoka Tano were an instrumental part of the Rebellion.

Read more:

screenrant »

PlayStation Explains Why Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Trailer Was RemovedSony has explained why the KOTOR remake trailer was deleted.

Meet SVPD's new chief: New leadership means new vision for departmentAfter 20 years with the Sierra Vista Police Department, Chris Hiser was promoted to police chief this summer. He is working on creating a leadership team and a place officers want to work.

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

3 reasons why Bitcoin miners are selling BTC — and why it’s not capitulationSure, Bitcoin miners are selling their rewards, but it’s not necessarily bearish.

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving reveals why he stayed in Dallas, why it was never in doubtUntil Thursday, we hadn’t heard Irving’s reasons for wanting to remain in Dallas.

New York is simultaneously sinking and rising, but why?Scientists using space-based radar found that land in New York City is sinking at varying rates from human and natural factors. A few spots are rising.