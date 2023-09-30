Why The MCU's X-Men Movie Is Taking So Long

The MCU's X-Men have remained on the back burner. Four years after Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased the X-Men's MCU arrival at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the MCU's X-Men have finally received an update courtesy of the Writers Guild of America strike's conclusion, which allowed the...
Four years after Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased the X-Men's MCU arrival at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the MCU's X-Men have finally received an update courtesy of the Writers Guild of America strike's conclusion, which allowed the studio to officially begin developing an X-Men project. This means that the first X-Men might be arriving in the Marvel movie timeline at some point in the next few years, possibly around the ten-year anniversary of the Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 21st Century Fox. While such a long wait may be frustrating for Marvel fans, it makes sense from a creative and logistical perspective.The Disney-Fox Acquisition Affected When Marvel's X-Men Development Could Start First announced on December 14, 2017, Disney's acquisition of Fox and all its assets concluded on March 20, 2019.