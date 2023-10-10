Why the Left can’t think straight on Hamas

The sheer depravity of Hamas’s attack on Israel, during which its terrorists murdered close to 1,000 people and beheaded babies, is causing acute discomfort and splits in America’s Left.

Disquiet on the Left, however, often flows from moral confusion and dishonorable calculation. Where concern about Hamas exists at all among “progressives,” it is troublingly alloyed with tactical and strategic considerations rather than arising purely from humane and honorable sympathy.

This was very different from the revulsion expressed by Lawrence Summers, former President Barack Obama’s treasury secretary, when 31 Harvard student groups wholeheartedly supported the killers. headtopics.com

Likewise, members of the"Squad" of leftist female Democrats in Congress varied. All called for a “de-escalation” of violence to delegitimize Israel’s justified response when it comes, but all also produced different gradations of nuance. The most intelligent of them, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), condemned “hatred and antisemitism,” while Rep.

The Left’s sympathizers are engaged because Israel is successful, lets its citizens thrive, prosper, and be happy, and protects them as best it can against mortal threats. headtopics.com

The Left wants Israel wiped off the map not despite its being an admirable and successful civilization but because of that success. Similarly, the Left cleaves to Hamas-run Gaza because it is an utter failure. A defining feature of modern progressivism is that it venerates and supports dysfunction and degradation while excoriating and reviling competence, good order, and traditional values.

