Why The Incredibles Broke Pixar’s Most Iconic Easter Egg Tradition

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Pixar's animated movies are known for including some fun Easter eggs, but The Incredibles broke the studio's most iconic tradition. The iconic animated studio has a habit of including Easter eggs referring to its own movies or other parts of Pixar's or Hollywood's history. These range from the popular references to A113 and connections to other Pixar movies, with the Pizza Planet truck - which originated in the studio's first movie Toy Story - among the most popular. This even led to the popular theory that there is a Pixar Shared Universe in which all the movies exist.

The Incredibles Director Wasn't Focused On Including Pixar Easter Eggs The lack of a Pizza Planet truck Easter egg in The Incredibles is surprising considering every other Pixar movie has managed to include it in some capacity. However, director Brad Bird has commented somewhat on the lack of a reference. Over a decade after the movie's release, The Huffington Post asked Brad Bird whether The Incredibles secretly had a Pizza Planet truck Easter egg. He admitted he had no idea because "I was busy making the movie. I didn’t think about the Pizza Planet." Bird did admit that it is possible that someone else from the animated team at Pixar included the reference, but he doesn't know about it.

There were plenty of opportunities for the Pizza Planet truck to appear too. Since The Incredibles takes place in the 1960s, a retro version of the delivery vehicle could have been featured. The city settings included a number of other cars, so a Pizza Planet truck easily would have fit. Fans have speculated that several yellow cars could be associated with Pizza Planet, but the spaceship topper isn't visible. There is also a theory that since The Incredibles takes place in the 1960s that Pizza Planet does not yet exist, so no delivery truck could be included.

After 19 Years, The Incredibles Is Still Pixar's Only Movie Without The Pizza Planet Truck Somewhat miraculously, The Incredibles remains the only Pixar movie without the Pizza Planet truck appearing in some form. The 2004 animated movie broke the trend for Pixar, but all future movies from the studio made sure to include it. The new 19-year streak of Pizza Planet truck Easter eggs began with Cars in 2006 and continues all the way through Elemental's release in 2023. That makes 21 consecutive Pixar movies to include the iconic truck, and 26 out of 27 movies overall. This includes it appearing among Incredibles 2's Easter eggs, so the family arcade does exist in this universe, even if The Incredibles doesn't reference it.