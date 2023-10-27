Why so many Black people are celebrating their 100th birthdays on TikTok

Many dread aging, but for some Black centenarians, 100 is just another number. Videos of Black centenarians celebrating their birthdays have recently gone viral on social media, garnering millions of views from people who, in many cases, express shock over just how active these older adults are. One of the viral videos is a TikTok of a Black woman celebrating her 100th birthday.

” “He’s so strong and so capable of enduring hardships that he lived a long life,” Skipper said. Another factor increasing longevity is having a positive social network, according to Tamara Baker and Alyssa Ann Gamaldo-Roddy, researchers and members of the Gerontological Society of America, an organization that supports the study of aging. Both Baker and Gamaldo-Roddy have conducted research on aging Black adults for decades, and they are hosting an episode of the GSA on Aging podcast next week.

Read more:

NBCNewsHealth »

If You Want To See TikTok-Trending Products *Without* Using TikTok, Look At This ListReap the rewards without ever downloading the app. Read more ⮕

Jack Black Strips Down for Taylor Swift/'Anti-Hero' Cover (Here's Why)Jack Black stripped to his underwear and sang Taylor Swift at a fundraiser to support crew members amid the Hollywood strikes. The School of Rock star was one of the performers on the bill at The Give Back-ular Spectacular! Show on Wednesday (25 October) at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

100th year of Turkish Republic: What has Türkiye achieved?As the Turkish Republic enters its 100th year, here are some of its key achievements, serving as a testament to the nation’s commitment to its independence and strategic autonomy. Read more ⮕

Shiffrin can reach her 100th win this season, says MillerU.S. ski great Bode Miller expects compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin to have another dominant season and would not be surprised if she crowns it by becoming the first Alpine skier to win 100 World Cup races. Read more ⮕

Strange supernova blasts hint we have glimpsed a black hole’s birthMysterious rhythmic bursts of light from a supernova hint that it has become a compact object like a black hole or neutron star Read more ⮕

Meta denies Pro-Palestinian content suppression, Malaysia to issue a warning to TikTokSebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Read more ⮕