Why Smallville Season 11 Was Cancelled

Smallville season 11 could potentially have continued the beloved series, but the DC TV show telling an epic Superman origin story ended in season 10.

As Smallville approached season 10, it was still popular enough that it could have conceivably continued into season 11. This ultimately did not happen, and in the end it was for the best, with the show allowed to stand as a decade-long saga of Tom Welling's young Clark Kent and his journey from a Kansas farm boy to the Man of Steel. However, even with Smallville officially wrapping up in 2011 with season 10, the show has never truly been retired with a handful of comebacks and continuation stories in the years since. Here is why Smallville season 11 did not happen and how its characters' stories progressed after its conclusion.

Smallville Season 11 May Have Been Cancelled Due To Ratings There has never been any official reason given for why Smallville season 11 never happened, but there are a few possibilities inherent to the show itself. Smallville had been running for a decade by the time of its season 10 finale, and it's only natural that any TV show's ratings will decline in that time span, no matter how popular the show itself may be. In Smallville's case, it was a strong ratings driver for the WB, and later CW, throughout its 10-year run, but a gradual decline in ratings might have signaled to the network that season 10 was the right time to finally bring Smallville to an end.

Additionally, one of the likeliest factors of all in Smallville ending with season 10 lies in the show's own core premise. With Smallville predicated on the concept of Superman's life before he's Superman, the show simply could not maintain its "no tights, no flights" status quo indefinitely. While ratings and budgetary considerations might have partially steered the decision to end Smallville with season 10, the fact of the matter is that Smallville always had a defined endpoint built into it. Season 10 was simply where that happened to be in the case of Smallville. However, that did not stop the show's story and its characters from transitioning into a new storytelling medium.

Smallville Season 11 Happened In The Comics Though Smallville concluded as a live-action TV series in 2011 after 10 seasons, Smallville season 11 nonetheless did eventually arrive in comic book form. The Smallville season 11 comic picks up sometime after the show's conclusion, with Clark having become Superman, Lex Luthor becoming a criminal mastermind, and the Justice League continuing to fight human and metahuman villains around the world. Smallville season 11 also introduced some twists and surprises of its own, including the return of Lana Lang, who has become the heroine "Angel of the Plateau" while battling terrorists in Africa.

Smallville season 11 also marks the official debut of Batman in the Smallville universe, with the Dark Knight appearing in numerous story arcs, such as "Detective," "Effigy," and "Hollow." Batman's sidekick Robin is also re-imagined with Barbara Gordon in the role and jumping straight to the moniker of Nightwing. Additionally, Green Arrow also returned in Smallville season 11, and continued to be one of Clark's closest allies. In all, Smallville season 11 ran for 22 issues between 2012 and 2015, a fitting number equivalent to a full season of the show. Additionally, the universe made another comeback a few years after the Smallville season 11 comic book run wrapped up.

Crisis On Infinite Earths Gave Smallville A New Ending Smallville eventually returned to TV screens in 2019 as part of The CW's Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover. Based on the eponymous DC Comics story, Crisis On Infinite Earths acts as a story to canonize all DC movies and TV shows into a larger multiverse, with the Arrowverse really emphasizing that point in the scene of Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller's versions of The Flash coming face-to-face. Smallville was one of many stops during Crisis, with the Arrowverse's Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and Iris West (Candice Patton) meeting Tom Welling's somewhat older Clark Kent on the Kent Farm.

Shortly thereafter, Jon Cryer's Arrowverse Lex Luthor also pays Clark a visit, attempting to bring Clark to his knees with a Kryptonite rock. To Lex's shock, Clark simply plucks the Kryptonite from his hand and tosses it away, revealing that he has given up his powers to start a family with Lois Lane (Erica Durance). Crisis alludes to Clark's unseen but extended career as Superman when he tells Lex that he "can't say I've missed these chats" before punching out the angry Lex, who then teleports to another universe. In all, Welling and Durance's Crisis cameo serves as an epilogue of sorts to Smallville.

Crisis On Infinite Earths still might not ultimately be the last the world has seen of the Smallville universe, with Welling and Michael Rosenbaum developing an animated continuation of Smallville. How that will work after Crisis On Infinite Earths will be interesting to see, in terms of whether it takes place before the multiversal crossover or has Clark reactivate his powers and come out of retirement as Superman. Both scenarios would be intriguing, though, as they could operate as a Smallville season 12 after a televised Smallville season 11 never got off the ground.