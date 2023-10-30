We’re a big state with big challenges. Each morning we explain the top issues and how Californians are trying to solve them.One weekly email, all the Golden State newsGet the news that matters to all Californians. Start every week informed.Voters wait to cast their ballots outside the Shasta County Elections Department on Nov. 3, 2020.

to cancel its contract with Dominion Voting for ballot-counting machines, which were the focus of unproven allegations about election fraud. The cancellation has prompted outcry at board meetings and a recall effort against Supervisor Kevin Crye, who recall proponents say was the swing vote in the decision., none of which apply to Shasta County’s upcoming election.

Shasta County Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen said early voting has proceeded without incident. She said her office was pleasantly surprised to see the advocates’ letter: “We think a lot more sunshine always helps.” headtopics.com

Still, Jones referred to them as “unauthorized, breach-of-contract Hart machines,” saying the board was led to believe the machines had no electronic tabulation capabilities. He’s focused instead on the March primary and said he plans to discuss future legal action at a supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Even in progressive California, the pendulum swings on crime policy, partly based on the public’s mood. And looking toward the 2024 session that starts in January, there are already more bills in the hopper to address crime, or at least the perception of crime out of control.unveiled legislation designed to make it easier to make charges stick against car thieves. Under current state law, prosecutors must prove that a car door was locked, even if a suspect breaks a window and even if a tourist must return to testify. headtopics.com

On some counts, the cold, hard facts do back up rising public concern. In a detailed National Retail Foundation survey, retailers say that Los Angeles is thePublic Policy Institute of California summary shows

United States Headlines Read more: CalMatters »

Palm Beach County Deputy dies after hunting in Columbia CountyColumbia County deputies received a call for service requesting for a well-being check on a Palm Beach County deputy. Read more ⮕

Columbia County deputies find Palm Beach County deputy who was hunting dead from ‘medical emergency’A Palm Beach County deputy was found dead Saturday after his concerned wife prompted a search for the deputy who was hunting in Columbia County. Read more ⮕

Protest delays start of No. 24 Southern California vs. CaliforniaThe start of the game between No. 24 Southern California and California was delayed for several moments after a group of about 15 fans sat near midfield at Memorial Stadium in some sort of protest. It wasn’t immediately clear what the fans were protesting as they sat back to back in the middle of the Cal logo. Read more ⮕

Why Sam Webb is a Harbaugh Mouthpiece (and Why He is a Hypocrite)I've been mentally debating the merits of sharing any information about Sam since there is no righteous universe where the response to an unethical dox is to reciprocate in like measure. Read more ⮕

Where to find Halloween Events across Salt Lake County!Mythili joined the FOX 13 News family in July 2022 and is excited to call the mountains of Utah her home. Read more ⮕

Crash slows traffic in Franklin CountyTraffic down to one lane, according to emergency dispatch Read more ⮕