Voters wait to cast their ballots outside the Shasta County Elections Department on Nov. 3, 2020.
to cancel its contract with Dominion Voting for ballot-counting machines, which were the focus of unproven allegations about election fraud. The cancellation has prompted outcry at board meetings and a recall effort against Supervisor Kevin Crye, who recall proponents say was the swing vote in the decision., none of which apply to Shasta County’s upcoming election.
Shasta County Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen said early voting has proceeded without incident. She said her office was pleasantly surprised to see the advocates’ letter: “We think a lot more sunshine always helps.” headtopics.com
Still, Jones referred to them as “unauthorized, breach-of-contract Hart machines,” saying the board was led to believe the machines had no electronic tabulation capabilities. He’s focused instead on the March primary and said he plans to discuss future legal action at a supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Even in progressive California, the pendulum swings on crime policy, partly based on the public’s mood. And looking toward the 2024 session that starts in January, there are already more bills in the hopper to address crime, or at least the perception of crime out of control.unveiled legislation designed to make it easier to make charges stick against car thieves. Under current state law, prosecutors must prove that a car door was locked, even if a suspect breaks a window and even if a tourist must return to testify. headtopics.com
On some counts, the cold, hard facts do back up rising public concern. In a detailed National Retail Foundation survey, retailers say that Los Angeles is thePublic Policy Institute of California summary shows