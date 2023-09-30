Why Sex Education Season 4 Was The Right Time To End The Netflix Show Explained By Creator

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Sex Education showrunner Laurie Nunn feels that season 4 of the teen drama was the right time to end the show.

Following the release of Sex Education season 4, Laurie Nunn spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing why this new season was the right time to close the curtains on the show. The showrunner explains that while the show could have continued, the actors who were mostly portraying teenagers were all growing older, feeling that was one of the major deciding factors in ending the show. Read her full comments below:

I think they’re all just doing so well. It’s wonderful to see that. Our casting director Lauren Evans is brilliant at finding these really talented new actors, and I think that’s the real joy of a teen show; that you get to work with these real up-and-coming actors and mold characters around them. I think the fact that Ncuti is going to be Doctor Who is just so cool. I think the show definitely could have continued. I think that all of the actors are obviously much older now.

Read more:

screenrant »

Why The Cars Are So Old In Sex EducationWhy are the cars in Sex Education so old?

The Best 'Sex Education' Pairing Isn't RomanticOur two favorite OGs.

What ‘Sex Education’ Does Better Than Other Teen ShowsSex Education excels among other teen shows, thanks to the chemistry between its characters. Pairings, romantic or platonic, never feel forced.

The Character We Missed the Most in ‘Sex Education’ Season 4Sex Education Season 4 did fans a huge disservice by not including one of the series' most beloved characters, Lily Iglehart.

‘Sex Education’ Fans Can Live The Dream, With Show’s Star Chalet Up For SaleOne of the biggest stars of hit Netflix series Sex Education has been the Norwegian-inspired chalet home of lead characters Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), and now th…

‘Sex Education’ Creator on What the Series is Ultimately About and the “Cathartic” EndingLaurie Nunn talks about the series finale, spinoffs she may be interested in down the line and how it feels to be promoting a show post-writers strike.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Sex Education showrunner Laurie Nunn feels that season 4 of the teen drama was the right time to end the show. The British teen dramedy, which initially began airing on Netflix in January 2019, follows the lives of various teenagers and adults in the fictional town of Moordale as they all navigate issues surrounding their bodies, interpersonal relationships and their sexualities. Since its release, Sex Education has garnered a lot of acclaim not only because of its inclusive writing and excellent cast, but also especially because of its willingness to explore sensitive topics related to self-love and identity.

Following the release of Sex Education season 4, Laurie Nunn spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing why this new season was the right time to close the curtains on the show. The showrunner explains that while the show could have continued, the actors who were mostly portraying teenagers were all growing older, feeling that was one of the major deciding factors in ending the show. Read her full comments below:

I think they’re all just doing so well. It’s wonderful to see that. Our casting director Lauren Evans is brilliant at finding these really talented new actors, and I think that’s the real joy of a teen show; that you get to work with these real up-and-coming actors and mold characters around them. I think the fact that Ncuti is going to be Doctor Who is just so cool. I think the show definitely could have continued. I think that all of the actors are obviously much older now. We’re all much older than when we started, so I think with a teen show, there’s always a sort of endpoint because people can’t play teenagers forever. But, yeah, it definitely felt like the right time to bring it to a close.

How The Sex Education Cast Have Changed Since It Began As Nunn rightly pointed out, actors cannot play teenagers forever. In fact, more often than not, much of the young ensemble in teen dramas tend to be much older than the teenagers they actually portray, and even though the brilliant cast of Sex Education managed to mostly excel in their roles, playing their parts with convincing youthful energy, they were all aging regardless. For, example Asa Butterfield, the English actor who plays Otis, was 23 playing a 16-year-old Otis at the time of the show. However, by season 4, the actor was already 26 and Otis was likely between 17 and 18.

Emma Mackey, the British-French actor who plays the sardonic Maeve Wiley and recently appeared in the Margot Robbie-led Barbie, was initially cast when she was 23. By the end of the show, she had turned 27, and at this point Maeve was only about 18 years old. Ncuti Gatwa, the 30-year-old who has been cast as the new Doctor Who, played the delectable Eric Effiong, who was also only about 18 years old by the time the show wrapped up.

Related: Sex Education Season 4 Confirms Ending The Show Was The Right Choice

A lot of the other cast members of Sex Education who portrayed the beloved high-schoolers who fans fell in love also aged considerably. Actors like Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Aimee Lou Wood who played Adam Groff, Jackson Marchetti and Aimee Gibbs respectively are in their late 20s, even though they were still playing teenagers. Seeing as a lot of its cast were growing much older than the characters they played, it was a wise decision from the showrunners to end the show with season 4, while also managing to write a fairly satisfying farewell to the kids of Moordale.