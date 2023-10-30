Why Rutgers basketball won’t have No. 1 class in 2024 cycle — even if it lands Dylan Harper

Monteverde's Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, joined Duke's vaunted 2024 class on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)the 247Sports team composite rankingslegacy pledges to the Scarlet Knights, it almost certainly will not be enough to leapfrog the current top class in the 2024 cycle.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our

United States Headlines Read more: njdotcom »

Oklahoma Adds Another DB to 2024 ClassThe Sooners continue to bolster what is already a large recruiting class, adding a 4-star defensive back in the 2024 cycle. Read more ⮕

Report: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Will Be More ExpensiveThe 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to be noticeably more expensive than the currently available 2023 model year version. Read more ⮕

Report: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Will Be More ExpensiveThe 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to be noticeably more expensive than the currently available 2023 model year version. Read more ⮕

Trial begins on whether Trump should be kept off the 2024 ballot in ColoradoSummer Concepcion is a politics reporter for NBC News. Read more ⮕

Nikki Haley to officially file for South Carolina 2024 presidential primaryNikki Haley is set to officially file for the South Carolina 2024 presidential primary ballot on Monday. Read more ⮕

How voting registration has changed in key states ahead of 2024Jack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Read more ⮕