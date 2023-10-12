Why RFK Jr.’s independent bid makes sense, even if he doesn’t

At a campaign rally in Philadelphia for 2024 independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Oct. 9. REUTERS/Mark Makela (Mark Makela/Reuters)of the Democratic presidential race and running as an independent made plenty of sense for him.

Is Kennedy likely to hurt Biden? Perhaps marginally, around the edges here and there. You can find some Democrats in Kennedy’s current coalition. But those Democrats were and are the most disaffected, most anti-establishment and suspicious of authority in the party. In other words, they had one foot out the door already.

Still, Kennedy’s independent bid is understandable on his terms. He had initially contended he could run for president only as a Democrat,as a Democrat. But Kennedy also made clear he detested the people currently running the party and the executive branch.“the Biden administration is riddled with Neocons, war hawks, Wall Street people, and former corporate lobbyists. headtopics.com

Kennedy opposes Democratic leadership, but most rank-and-file Democrats are fine with the Biden administration, even if they think Biden’s getting too old for the job. Kennedy may claim that he hasn’t changed, and the party has, but that still means his worldview and that of Democrats as a whole no longer align.

Now he’s a wild card in a general election that could well turn out really close, both nationally and in key swing states. You may love him, you may hate him, or you may just think he’s nuts. But now, if he gets on the ballot in enough states, you can’t ignore him. headtopics.com

