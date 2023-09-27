| Why ‘problems without passports’ especially worry the CIA director

Beyond alarms regarding China or Russia, the head of the spy agency, William J. Burns, must deal with the menace of engineered viruses and other threats. Putin thought his window of opportunity regarding Ukraine was closing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, contemplating what he might think is an opening regarding the seizure of Taiwan, is surely watching what Burns calls Ukraine’s “breathtaking determination and resolve” — and the possible weakening of U.S. support for Ukraine.

On the CIA’s leafy Northern Virginia campus, the agency has a large cadre of analysts debating whether, for example, the world has passed “peak China” — the apogee of China’s might. Or whether there is any historical precedent for a rapid military buildup comparable to China’s that has not been followed by war. A perennial intelligence problem is to decide how a nation’s intentions can be inferred from the capabilities it develops. Today, the agency’s remit extends to helping the Commerce Department understand the security implications of globalization’s thick web of supply chains. We are, Burns says, in a “plastic moment,” when much is in flux.

Navy codebreakers turned the tide of the Pacific war

in the battle of Midway during World War II — are fewer than the known failures (Pearl Harbor, Bay of Pigs, Iraq’s nonexistent weapons of mass destruction). About the CIA’s limited ability to explain itself, Burns is laconic: “It comes with the territory.”