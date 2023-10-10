Why Paul Tudor Jones is still bullish on bitcoin

Paul Tudor Jones says bitcoin along with gold are looking more attractive these days given the "cataclysmic" fiscal situation in the U.S., likelihood of a recession and new geopolitical turmoil abroad.

" "I think they (bitcoin and gold) probably take on a larger percentage of your portfolio than historically they would because we're going to go through both a challenging political time here in the United States and … we've obviously got a geopolitical situation," he added. BTC.CM=YTD mountain Bitcoin is having a strong year despite being stuck in a narrow range.

Read more:

CNBC »

Paul Tudor Jones says a recession is likely and the stock market probably will decline about 12%Paul Tudor Jones said rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy into a recession, and he expects stocks to suffer a double-digit loss before the downturn arrives.

Paul Tudor Jones says it's hard to like stocks given geopolitical risks, weak U.S. fiscal positionBillionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said Tuesday it’s a extremely tough time to be an investor in risk assets amid escalating geopolitical…

David Beckham Wears Tudor Black Bay at F1 Grand Prix in QatarThe soccer star took a tour of the McLaren garage and posed selfies with fans in relaxed outfits.

Daniel Jones injury, Tyrod Taylor scare underscore Giants' offensive line crisisThe Giants’ offensive line can’t keep quarterbacks upright.

Giants QB Daniel Jones’ day ends with neck injury vs. DolphinsGet breaking news on Pennsylvania high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at PennLive.com.

Giants’ Daniel Jones neck injury update: Some early promising signs that he avoided long-term issueGet breaking news on New Jersey high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at NJ.com.