Why one of football's most thrilling plays is vanishing from the NFL

Andrew Beck's first touchdown in four years started with a near disaster. One of the league's most outspoken critics is a special teams player who the fair catch rule is supposed to protect.

Matthew Slater, the NFL's all-time record holder for the most special teams Pro Bowl selections,that the new rule is more about the NFL giving the appearance that it cares about player health and safety than anything else. If NFL owners were actually serious, Slater said, then they should examine the dangers of artificial turf fields, Thursday night games and insufficient insurance for retired players.

“If we’re really concerned with player safety and health, let’s talk about some of the real issues,” Slater said.Before the NFL began paying more than lip service to the need to prevent concussions, its stance toward the kickoff return was once very different.

In 1994, the league lowered the kickoff tee to 1 inch and moved the spot of kickoffs back five yards to the 30-yard line in an effort to handicap strong-legged kickers and ensure fewer touchbacks.

In 1994, the league lowered the kickoff tee to 1 inch and moved the spot of kickoffs back five yards to the 30-yard line in an effort to handicap strong-legged kickers and ensure fewer touchbacks. The NFL then lauded how the rule changes “boosted the return rate to 88 percent in the 1994 season from 68 percent the previous year.”

The turning point came more than a decade later when new research and increasing public pressure forced the NFL to finally confront the link between football concussions and long-term brain damage. The league began exploring ways to keep one of the most electric plays in the game yet limit the number of high-speed collisions that kickoff returns produced.

In 2009, NFL owners voted to ban three-, four- and five-man wedges, the human plow that would line up in front of kick returners and clear a path through the first wave of onrushing tacklers. In 2011, the league moved the kicking line back to the 35-yard line and limited running starts that the kicking team could take, slashing the return rate and the number of concussions on kickoffs (40 percent, per the NFL) yet drawing outcry from many of its top returners.

"They might as well put up the arena nets, man, because there's going to be a lot of balls going in the end zone,” Devin Hester complained to Chicago sports radio duo Tom Waddle and Marc Silverman.

Josh Cribbs made a similar argument, telling NFL.com “It's things like the kickoff return that makes this sport exciting, and now you're going to change the sport to nothing but touchbacks."

The changes, of course, didn’t stop there. The NFL attempted to further disincentivize kickoff returns only five years later by moving the placement of the football on touchbacks from the 20-yard line to the 25.

What happened next is a reminder that rule changes can produce unintended consequences. At a time when kickers legs were only getting stronger, the touchback rate started to plateau. Then it actually slightlySearching for a long-term fix

Why did the NFL touchback rate go from 61% in 2019 and 2020 to 57.5% in 2021? And then not bounce back all that much in 2022? NFL executives have theorized that some teams asked their kickers not to boom every kickoff through the back of the end zone. Those teams preferred higher, shorter kickoffs that forced a return and gave their coverage units a chance to pin opposing offenses deep in their own territory.

With the concussion rate on kickoffs once again rising and the recent increase in pop-up kicks raising new concerns, the NFL decided to act. On May 23, despite considerable pushback from players and coaches around the league, the NFL announced its fair-catch rule as a one-year patch while it explored other options.

“The data is very clear about the higher rate of injury on that play,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said at the NFL’s spring meeting last May. “We’ve been talking about it for several years. We have not made a lot of progress on this play. This is a step that we think was appropriate to address that.”

The impact of the new rule was apparent across the NFL this past weekend. Five different return specialists signaled for fair catches on kickoffs that didn’t reach the goal line rather than risking trying to return the ball past the 25-yard line.

Kickers also no longer have incentive to try the high, short kickoffs that some teams had favored in recent years. They showed off their leg strength in Week 3 as almost 87% of kickoffs reached the end zone.

While rule changes deemphasizing the kickoff are having their desired effect, the NFL has framed them as a quick fix rather than a long-term solution. The goal, Goodell has said, is to find a way to preserve kickoff returns “in an exciting way but more importantly a safe way.”

One option that the NFL has undoubtedly studied is the XFL’s unorthodox approach to kickoffs. In the XFL, only the kicker and one returner can move before the ball is fielded. The remaining players line up five yards apart, with the kicking team at the opponent’s 35 and the receiving team at its own 30. Touchbacks are spotted at the 35

The goal is to incentivize returns and disincentivize touchbacks while eliminating the high-speed collisions that have led to injuries for NFL and college football players. The sight of 20 players standing around while the ball is in the air is jarring for newcomers, but the XFL has had a 90-plus% kickoff return rate and even some occasional highlights.

Anything that would restore the kickoff return’s relevance would be a welcome change for a lot of special teams standouts. They fear their roles could evaporate if the kickoff return continues to trend toward extinction and the NFL takes aim at the punt return next.

Jaylin Lucas, a speedy 5-foot-9 Indiana sophomore running back, is one of college football’s most explosive kick returners. The preseason All-American returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as a true freshman, a 92-yarder against Rutgers and an 88-yarder against Michigan State.

In another era, Lucas’ return skills could be a potential ticket to the NFL in a few years. The way the pro game is changing, he realizes that the return game isn’t as important to teams and that opportunities will be even tougher to earn.

“Kickoff returns are probably the most exciting plays in the sport,” Lucas told Yahoo Sports. “I know I can contribute on the offensive side of the ball, but just being one of the smaller guys, I hope kickoff returns stay in the game. That’s an opportunity for me to get on the field and showcase my talent.”Listen