Why Oklahoma's win has the Sooners thinking of 2000 - ESPN

After Texas takes the lead late, Dillon Gabriel comes up huge on the final drive, giving Oklahoma the Red River Rivalry win. (1:44)Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.

On Saturday, the Sooners didn't blow Texas out of the water in their 34-30 win.

Venables was also a first-year head coach in 2022, who went 6-7, the Sooners' first losing season since Blake's last. He took over after the shocking departure of Lincoln Riley for USC and the transfer of several key players, including, another former starting QB. Then Texas happened. headtopics.com

The 2022 Sooners lost at home to Kansas State and Baylor. They were blown out by TCU on the road early in the year and lost four games, including the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State, by a field goal. They ranked 122nd out of 131 nationally in total defense. But most importantly, they were humiliated at the Cotton Bowl.

These Sooners started the season at No. 20 with a lot of questions. Venables said before the season that 76% of his roster would be first- and second-year players. The defensive line alone added six transfers. The Sooners signed seven ESPN 300 defensive recruits, their most since the rankings began in 2006. headtopics.com

