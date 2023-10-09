Why New York will charge up to $23/day to drive into Manhattan

Drivers crossing through Manhattan's central business district will face a new toll beginning in the Spring of 2024. The fee is expected to be between $9 and $23 per day for drivers entering or exiting during peak traffic hours.

Regional planners believe "congestion pricing" will nudge more drivers onto transit. The MTA is using the toll revenues to reinvest in its aging infrastructure. The funds will go toward improvements to system reliability, accessibility and sustainability.

