Why more Americans are working into their 70s - Best New Ideas in Money

This transcript was prepared by a transcription service. This version may not be in its final form and may be updated.
James Rogers: Yeah, I do think about it. Some friends of mine have recently taken early retirement, which has really kind of got it on my radar and I suppose it's the type of thing now that I'm getting to an age where it's starting to look a bit more like a reality rather than just an idea, but it's still a ways off.
Angela Moore: Full retirement age right now is 67. And full retirement age is a technical term, and you would get your full amount. That amount is a percentage based on a very complex formula that has to do with how much you've earned over the years, and it's divided over a certain number of quarters of earnings. But if you wait until you're 70, you get more. headtopics.com
James Rogers: But it also goes beyond that. Retirement often looks different than we imagine it. Here's Angela Moore again. Richard Eisenberg: A lot of them said it was kind of bumpy for them. And they weren't unhappy, they just said there's a transition.Richard Eisenberg: Pre-retirees thought it would be about six months or less, but the people who were actually retired said, no, it actually took them a year or longer to feel like they had made the transition into retirement.
Why the new COVID shot is a game-changer (and why the term ‘booster’ is obsolete)The latest vaccine formula is available in local pharmacies now. Experts say it will be like the annual flu shot: one and done. Here’s why.