Why Michelle Williams Could Win a GRAMMY for Narrating Britney Spears’ Memoir

Michelle Williams Impersonates Justin Timberlake in Britney Spears’ MemoirMichelle Williams impersonates Justin Timberlake while narrating Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me Read more ⮕

Michelle Williams Impersonates Justin Timberlake For Britney Spears' MemoirWhile narrating Britney Spears' memoir, Michelle Williams' impersonation of Justin Timberlake is going viral Read more ⮕

Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and Tri Star Working To Settle Conservatorship Financial DisputeLawyers for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears are in talks to end their contentious legal battle ... sources with direct knowledge on both sides tell TMZ. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears' Lawyer Ready to Settle with Jamie SpearsBritney Spears' lawyer has sent an email to the lawyer repping Jamie Spears, hurling numerous allegations against her dad -- opening the door for settlement negotiations -- but we're told Jamie's lawyer wasn't having it. Read more ⮕

Michelle Williams' Impression of Justin Timberlake as She Narrates Britney Spears' Memoir Goes Viral: 'Fo' Shiz'The actress was selected to narrate the audio edition of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me. In one scene, Spears wrote about the 'Cry Me a River' singer trying to impress singer Ginuwine in New York City — and Williams narrated it with a special flair. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears' Memoir: Michelle Williams' Best Line Reads, From Justin Timberlake to Mariah CareyBritney Spears released her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ on Tuesday along with an audiobook narrated by Oscar-winner Michelle Williams. She’s now going viral for her impressions of Justin Timberlake and Mariah Carey. Read more ⮕