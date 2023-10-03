Why Matt Gaetz led charge to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

McCarthy’s temporary replacement Patrick McHenry looks stoic entering into the Speaker’s Office

McCarthy has repeatedly claimed Gaetz has borne him a grudge for refusing his demand that McCarthy intervene in an ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation. “He wants me to try to wipe that away … I’m not going to do that. That’s illegal,” McCarthy said Tuesday morning. “And you know what? If some way I lose my job because I uphold the law [and the] continuity of government, so be it.”alongside a Justice Department probe over allegations that Gaetz was part of a scheme that led to the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

Gaetz has long professed his innocence of both the investigative claims and McCarthy’s contention the Floridian blames the now-former House Speaker for the reinvigorated investigation.

“But here’s the thing, I’m not alone. People can say this is a party of one. I have tens of millions of Americans who stand with me on this. And I have a requisite number of House Republicans, a sufficient number, to ensure that we don’t own Kevin McCarthy anymore. headtopics.com

