Why Lisa Rinna Left The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (Was She Fired Or Did She Quit?)

One of Lisa’s most iconic scenes comes from RHOBH season 5. The famous model was in Amsterdam with the rest of the cast when Kim started mistreating Kyle. This misbehavior made Lisa angry, and she told Kim her attitude was not okay. Kim then retaliated by bringing Lisa’s husband into the conversation, which almost led to an all-out brawl. Most recently, Lisa had a showdown with newcomer Sutton Stracke. During RHOBH season 12, the ladies argued about each other’s behavior, which exploded.

Lisa Didn’t Love When RHOBH Would Air Lisa has also hinted at some other reasons for her exit. In January 2023, the model responded to a reporter from Interview magazine and revealed why she quit the show. She said that she liked the filming aspect of RHOBH, which was always fun. However, Lisa didn’t appreciate the on-screen drama, which “takes on a life of its own” after the season premieres. The popular actress hinted that she disliked how strongly the editing plays a role in the show.

RHOBH Season 13, Episode 1 Confirmed Lisa Did Not Renew Her Contract Some details have also recently surfaced that reveal more about Lisa’s exit from RHOBH. The first episode of season 13 confirmed that the former cast member didn’t renew her contract and resigned via an email. One of the scenes showed a brief look at Lisa’s text to the Bravo network, where she told them that she would not return. Her message read, “I will not be renewing my contract, and I will not be coming back to RHOBH.

United States Headlines Read more: SCREENRANT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAGESIX: Lisa Rinna reflects on relentless work ethic as she launches line of 'versatile' lip Thick SticksThe “RHOBH” alum tells Page Six Style she felt there was “a hole in the market” when it came to a quality lip product that provides long-lasting color and hydration.

Source: PageSix | Read more ⮕

DENVERCHANNEL: A cold but dry night for trick-or-treating across ColoradoLisa provides the latest First Alert Weather forecast on Denver7 starting at 4:30am every weekday morning.

Source: DenverChannel | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: No, Lisa Kudrow is not adopting Matthew Perry's dog despite reports‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54 in apparent drowning

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Lisa Kudrow Is Not Adopting Matthew Perry’s DogMatthew Perry previously shared photos of a dog, who he shared with Molly Hurwitz before their split

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: Lisa Ann Walter Criticizes Megan Fox for Mocking SAG-AFTRA Halloween GuidelinesActess, comedian, and producer Lisa Ann Walter has slammed Megan Fox for blatantly mocking SAG-AFTRA's guidelines on Halloween costumes.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

PAGESIX: Alexia Nepola 'would love to see' Lisa Hochstein marry Jody Glidden before Lenny weds Katharina MazepaAlexia Nepola ‘would love to see’ Lisa Hochstein marry Jody Glidden before Lenny weds Katharina Mazepa

Source: PageSix | Read more ⮕