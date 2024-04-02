Why kretek—'no ordinary cigarette'—thrives in Indonesia

Kretek cigarettes, also known as clove cigarettes, are a popular and unique product in Indonesia. This article explores the reasons behind their thriving popularity in the country, including cultural and historical factors. Kretek cigarettes are made by blending tobacco with cloves, giving them a distinct flavor and aroma. They have a long history in Indonesia and are deeply ingrained in the local culture.

Despite health concerns and regulations, kretek cigarettes continue to be widely consumed and enjoyed by many Indonesians

Why defeated presidential candidates are challenging Indonesia's election result

