Why Ke Huy Quan Will Be 'Everyone's Favorite New MCU Character' After Loki Season 2

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Executive producer Kevin Wright explains how Ke Huy Quan's new character fits into the world of the TVA and why he'll be everyone's new favorite, not just in Loki but in the MCU.
In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant for Loki season 2, Wright raved about Ke Huy Quan joining the cast. He discussed bringing a new dynamic to the cast. Wright also explained how his character, OB, builds out the world of the TVA and how he fits into the inner workings of the agency. Check out Wright's full quote below:But no, the exciting thing was like ...
There's something very exciting about just learning more about that, the idea of this guy who's been locked in a basement for 400 years just working away. So he's a little bit eccentric, a little bit of an oddball was always in the script. And I think the great thing was when Ke decided to join us.
How Loki Season 2 Can Build Out The TVA If OB shows the inner workings of how the TVA works, the series can further build upon the foundation established in the first season. Loki showed that everything the people of the TVA believed was wrong in the first season, especially when he revealed that the Time Keepers are in fact robots. headtopics.com
Loki's first season ended with Mobius and Hunter B-15 not recognizing the titular character, which could mean that killing He Who Remains changed things on the timeline. It is also possible that the time door Sylvie kicked him through dumped him out somewhere unexpected.
Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith to PSA reunion with Sean Payton.