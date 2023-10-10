Why Katie Porter sounds like a Republican on Iran and Hamas

10/10/2023 10:36 AM EDTVoters know Rep. Katie Porter as the whiteboard-wielding single mom from Orange County who drives a minivan and struggles with the high cost of groceries.

But it’s her hawkish take on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict that has set her apart from her fellow progressive Democratic candidates in the California Senate race. Porter, who along with fellow House members Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff, are vying for the late Sen.

“There are lost lives in Gaza and there are lost lives in Israel,” she said Sunday at a forum alongside Lee and Schiff. “And it’s because the United States has allowed terrorism to flourish, and it’s refused to take a strong enough stance against Iran, who is backing Hamas and Hezbollah. headtopics.com

), but Porter has good reason for embracing it. Orange County has the second-largest concentration of Iranian Americans in the country behind Los Angeles County. For years, Porter has been pushing for the federal government to take stronger action against the regime, especially its treatment of women.

It wasn’t clear whether Porter’s comments were aimed directly at the Biden administration, but she’s made no secret of her concerns in the past. Last fall, when the president stopped by Orange County in a rare campaign visit, Porter used the opportunity to hammer home the issue, saying after the trip that she spoke directly to Biden and emphasized his advocacy for Iranian human rights. headtopics.com

When asked about her relative lack of international experience on Sunday, Porter gave a nod to her teaching roots, and said she takes doing her homework "pretty seriously." "I don't think we should want a senator who thinks they know it all," she said. "We should want senators who are always winning to learn."

politico »

