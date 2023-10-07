Why Jets' battle vs. woeful Broncos is a near must-win scenario

went toe-to-toe with the best team in the AFC West last weekA loss to a 1-3 Broncos team would be their fourth straight defeat and make the playoffs feel like an impossibility.

They had a rare encouraging loss last week to the Chiefs, falling 23-20 but getting the best game from quarterback Zach Wilson in his career and playing well on both sides of the ball after the first quarter.

Now, they face a Broncos team that has the worst defense in the league and just notched their first win of the season last week.Robert Saleh is trying to treat Sunday’s game against the Broncos as just another game, but a loss to Denver would severely hurt the Jets’ chance to make the playoffs.“I feel like every week is a big week,” Saleh said. headtopics.com

“We’re traveling to a Denver team that just came off of a big win. They are feeling really good about themselves, and they are probably looking at their schedule and thinking, ‘Hey, we got a chance to get right’. So we’ve got to put our best foot forward and get ready to try to win a football game.

A key for the Jets will be starting off quickly. That is an area they have struggled in this season. They have been outscored 30-0 in the first quarter — including giving up 17 points to the Chiefs last week.“We need to come out fast as well,” Wilson said. headtopics.com

