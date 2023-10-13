Why it's OK to put 'dry clean only' clothes in the washer (and more neat laundry tips)

, the household cleaning pro offers advice on how to get rid of stains, extend the life of your garments and spend less time in the laundry room.

You can be less worried about your colored garments fading, leaching dye and staining your other clothes because most modern clothing dyes stay set for longer, he says. If your washing machine has this setting, take advantage of it. Anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes in warm water will sufficiently cleanse most clothes, says Richardson. However, you should probably use a longer cycle if you have a big pile of clothes that's particularly grimy.

Richardson prefers laundry soap over detergent, which can come in the form of liquid, powder, flakes or bars. Soap is a simpler product – primarily made of animal fats, vegetable oils, water and lye. When you use more detergent and soap than is necessary, it doesn't get fully rinsed out of your clothes and resettles into the fabric, says Richardson. The result is fabric that can feel sticky or has"resistance or drag" when you run your hands over it or rub it between your fingers. The goal is to return the fabric of your clothes to their original texture. headtopics.com

Not only do these bags help protect fabric, but they can keep things like socks together so you never have one missing from a pair. They can also keep bra straps from tangling around other clothes and stretching out.Wool, silk and other clothing recommended for hand washing or dry cleaning should not go into the dryer, says Richardson.

Read more:

NPR »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Why Emails Are So Difficult, Why They're Important And How AI Can HelpCo-founder and CEO at WINN.AI. Helping you close more deals by making your funnel faster, smarter and smoother. Read Eldad Postan-Koren's full executive profile here.

Colts place Anthony Richardson on IR, rookie QB sidelined for at least one monthAnthony Richardson's season has been paused due to an injury. The Colts placed the rookie quarterback on injured reserve this week, meaning he will miss at least a month of action.

My BookmarksWhy the classic look suddenly feels like a breath of fresh air

When Groceries Go Digital, Perishables Find Their Own PathUnderstand why the online market for perishable groceries is distinct from the online superstore market.

Product Variety Puts the Super in Online SuperstoresLearn why breadth, depth, and personalized shopping set superstores apart and why other online retailers can't compete.

Scientists 'uneasy' about Earth's sped-up warmingThe globe has shattered temperature records in quick succession, and scientists don't entirely know why.