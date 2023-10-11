Why 'it is absolutely not too late' for Florida's coral reefs

hit Florida's coral reefs, exacerbating that problem. Scientists are still assessing the damage as water temperatures cool. And one researcher is taking coral survival a step further: Buffing up corals in a"gym" in his lab. Reporterwent to South Florida to see the coral reefs up close and talk to the innovative scientists working to save them.

Unprecedented times may require unprecedented innovations, including a laboratory to make corals stronger, a sort of"coral gym" to help them toughen up.A coral is an animal, in the phylum Cnidaria (as in, related to jellyfish). It has a symbiotic relationship with a microscopic algae called zooxanthellae. The algae gets energy from the sun and shares it with the coral internally.

But during a survey trip, Lesneski and her colleagues photographed some corals dying in an unusual way — seemingly without bleaching at all. Along the way, some researchers are making advancements in the science and technologies used to aid coral reproduction and survival.During the marine heat wave this summer, Ian Enochs, the lead researcher for the Coral Program at NOAA, inspected the corals at Cheeca Rocks, off the Florida coast. headtopics.com

As with all restoration science, the crux is scale. Enochs wants to lean on advances in innovation and technology to create a coral program that is scalable to restore reefs.

Coral researchers see 'mass mortality' amid Florida Reef bleaching crisisBattered by heat, washed out to a bleached, white hue and ravaged by disease, corals offshore of Key Largo, Florida, used what little energy they had left to spawn the next generation that could save their populations.

Future-proofing deep-sea coral conservation in AotearoaChanging the way we manage Aotearoa New Zealand's oceans could save our biodiverse-rich, critically-endangered deep-water coral. Aotearoa New Zealand is a biodiversity hotspot for deepwater coral—approximately one sixth of the known deep-water coral species of the world have been recorded in our waters.

