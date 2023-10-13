Why Is Taylor Swift So Damn Obsessed With the Number 13?

The Big Picture While many associate 13 with negative superstitions, Taylor Swift doesn't. In fact, she'd call the number a lucky one. With her spectacular concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour now available in theaters worldwide today, October 13th, other films have made a blank space for her preferred date.
When an arbitrary number must be picked, Swift always chooses 13, and sometimes it's almost invisible. Other times, the singer goes out of her way to plaster the number in clear view. 13 is the number at the end of her Twitter account and the number of songs on several of her albums.
Taylor Swift and 13 Share a Long Love Story Swift's connection to 13 is nothing new. Born on December 13, the singer has embraced the number from the beginning and shares it with her fans. The most dedicated are quick to hunt out anything related to the number, and Swift leaves many for them to find. Even early in her career, 13 was present.
But over time, Swift's incorporation of the number has gotten even crazier. After openly calling it her lucky number, it shouldn't be a surprise that she reserved the 13th track on Red for her song "The Lucky One" as a sort of nod. But Swift took it even further, giving the song a 13-second intro and using the word "lucky" 13 times throughout the song.
Swift often uses the 13th as a go-to date for her work. Her newest concert film will not be the first time Swift releases something on the 13th. A clip of her song "Out of the Woods" was first played on Good Morning America on October 13, 2014, and the Midnights bonus tracks for her partnership with Target were announced on October 13, 2022.
There are a constant stream of 13 Easter Eggs in her music videos, from the obvious inclusions like being written out on the wall in "...Ready For It?" to the more innocuous examples like the number of times she falls in "Out Of The Woods.