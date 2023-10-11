Why is American democracy on the brink? Blame the Constitution.

Waco, Tex. — March 25: Former President Donald Trump listens as video from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is shown while the song, “Justice for All,” is played during a campaign rally at the Waco Regional Airport on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, TX. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)You’ve got to hand it to the Norwegians.
But we insist on wearing that ill-fitting coat tailored by our barbarous ancestors. We cling to the chief instruments of minority rule, the electoral college and the Senate, two clear instances of constitutional compromise created in what Levitsky and Ziblatt call “a pre-democratic era” but that now, as they argue, allow “partisan minorities to routinely thwart majorities.
Americans, the authors write, like to view the Constitution as a "carefully crafted blueprint for a well-functioning republic," one that serves as a hedge against the mob while prioritizing self-government and civil liberties. Admirable, but a lot of it is really a cobbling of "second-best solutions," Levitsky and Ziblatt remind us.
Not all of democracy's assassins assault the rules quietly. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plays what the authors call "constitutional hardball." Even well-designed constitutions "inevitably contain ambiguities and potential loopholes, are open to multiple interpretations, and may be enforced in different ways," the authors write.
"For a moment, one could see in Wilmington the stirrings of a multiracial democracy," the authors write. But the stirrings have always been up against a mighty resistance. Readers have to reach the last chapter to find hope for American democracy. The authors have depicted the threats so well, though, that it's difficult to see that hope. The chapter is prescriptive to a point, listing 15 reforms that would go far toward "Democratizing our Democracy," as it is titled.