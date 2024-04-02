Why Investing in Gold Can Be Beneficial for Your Portfolio

When it comes to investing, portfolio diversification is crucial for reducing risk and maximizing returns. While traditional investments like stocks and bonds are staples in many portfolios, considering alternative assets, like gold, can provide valuable benefits — including the ability to diversify your portfolio and mitigate against the risk of losses caused by other assets.

Interest in gold investing has skyrocketed in recent years, due in large part to how gold is considered a safe-haven asset, which can make it a useful tool in uncertain economic environments, like the one we're currently experiencing. In fact, the uptick in demand for gold caused the price of gold to hit a new record high this week, climbing above $2,260 for the first time. So, it's a great time to consider investing in this precious metal. But you don't have to buy physical gold bars or coins to do that

