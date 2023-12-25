Why I Still Hate Christmas

It’s once again that time of year wherein Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas” plays on a loop through my AirPods, and each day elicits a 10-minute cry. That’s right, folks. It’s Christmas. (Obviously.) And guess what? I still hate it. The pressure! The passage of another year and the cloying reminders of such set to song! The presents I have to pretend to like! The capitalistic pomp and circumstance! None of it’s for me, as I’ve recently come to, not only accept, but fully embrace.

Last year, I wrote an essay about my disdain for this wretched holiday. But, given my colleagues were baffled by my distaste for all things red and green and silver and gold, it was ever-so-slightly investigative. In case you didn’t read it, I admit that I have not earned the right to hate Christmas, nor do I have an origin story that can rationalize my radical stance. As I explained: With the exception of too many Catholic school Christmas pageants, I can’t immediately recall anything traumatic ever happening to me in Decembe





Jezebel » / 🏆 153. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift Christmas Light HouseA resident of Naperville shares their experience of visiting a Taylor Swift-themed Christmas light house, which has become a popular attraction in the area. The house is decorated by the Scott family and features a different theme each year.

Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 116. / 63 Read more »

Christmas Boat Parade in Newport HarborThe Christmas Boat Parade will take place in Newport Harbor for five nights this week. It is open to anyone with a boat that can keep up with the 5 mph pace and free to watch for spectators. The parade will feature different grand marshals each night and will be followed by fireworks shows.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Christmas-Themed Were-Porcupine Movie Takes Horror SeriouslyDamien LeVeck's Christmas-themed were-porcupine movie treats its high-concept monster premise seriously, making it the most creatively ambitious holiday-themed were-porcupine movie ever made.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Why Do Dogs Sniff Everything?Discover why letting your dog stop and sniff during walks is beneficial for them.

Source: DiscoverMag - 🏆 459. / 53 Read more »

Christmas Baby Names: From Jovie to Unique OptionsGet the merry-and-bright treatment with a Christmas baby name that is perfect for this holly-jolly season. Whether you want an obvious holiday-themed name or one inspired by the meaning of Christmas, we've got you covered. From Jovie, meaning merry and cheerful, to other unique options, this list has it all.

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 558. / 51 Read more »

Increased Holiday Travel Expected for ChristmasMore Americans are expected to travel during the Christmas holiday season compared to last year, marking a busy year for travel.

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »