Why I Started PromptDesk

As a Machine Learning engineer at Seismic, the world's leading AI-powered sales and marketing enablement platform, I've witnessed firsthand the incredible pace at which the AI market is moving. This rapid evolution, coupled with market hype and confusion, inspired me to create PromptDesk, a 100% open-source project to streamline prompt-based development. The primary goal of PromptDesk is to serve as a foundational component for most of my LLM and prompt-based development work.

In this fast-paced industry, our ability to organize prompts effectively is imperative. Prompts should be quick to build and iterate on so we can focus on innovation and creating value for businesses and customers. The prompt-management space is crowded, with many players expanding into RAG, Agent, LLM training/fine-tuning, and other areas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hackernoon / 🏆 532. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why You Hear Voices in Your White Noise MachineIf you've ever heard music, voices, or other sounds while trying to sleep with a white noise machine running, you're not losing your mind. Here's what's going on.

Source: WIREDScience - 🏆 385. / 55 Read more »

Why is Japan changing its ban on exporting lethal weapons, and why is it so controversial?Japan’s Cabinet OK’d a plan to sell future next-generation fighter jets to other countries on Tuesday, its latest step away from the pacifist principles the country adopted at the end of World War II

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Why is Japan changing its ban on exporting lethal weapons, and why is it so controversial?Japan’s Cabinet OK’d a plan to sell future next-generation fighter jets to other countries on Tuesday, its latest step away from the pacifist principles the country adopted at the end of World War II.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Why is Japan changing its ban on exporting lethal weapons, and why is it so controversial?Japan’s Cabinet OK’d a plan to sell future next-generation fighter jets to other countries on Tuesday, its latest step away from the pacifist principles the country adopted at the end of World War II.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Why is Japan changing its ban on exporting lethal weapons, and why is it so controversial?Japan’s Cabinet OK’d a plan to sell future next-generation fighter jets to other countries on Tuesday, its latest step away from the pacifist principles the country adopted at the end of World War II.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Charlie Brown's 'Lucy & the Football' Gag All Started with a MisunderstandingLucy wasn't always so mean.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »