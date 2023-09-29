Why Horses Are Big Dogs

There are unexpected similarities between these two species. In a recent study, it was shown that horses can differentiate between expressions of joy and sadness displayed by humans through facial movements or voice tones.

During this study, the horses were standing in front of two screens, displaying two faces of the same person expressing joy on one screen and sadness on the other screen. Simultaneously, a voice was broadcast, expressing either joy or sadness.

Horses were more attracted by the facial expressions of joy than sadness and seemed more excited by the joyful voices. They were also surprised by the incompatibility of a sad look with a cheerful voice (Jardat et al. 2023).And then, there is a very old story, the one of"Clever Hans," the horse of Mr. Osten. In the early 20th century, Mr. Osten claimed that his horse could count and calculate numbers. Hans was presented with arithmetic problems, for example, the question: What is 21 divided by 3?

He then answered by tapping on the ground with his hoof, thus he would tap seven times in this case. It seemed to work.

Read more:

PsychToday »

Laughter and Humor 101Why we laugh, why we don’t, and why it matters

29 dead horses found in north Alabama: Dozens of malnourished dogs, horses confiscatedThe Colbert County Animal Shelter asked for horse feed and hay.

Max will only show CNN breaking news alerts for “big, big newsworthy” events.HBO CEO Casey Bloys says Max won’t constantly interrupt your Succession streaming with breaking news alerts from CNN, as some reports previously suggested. Bloys says the event would “have to be really big to interrupt programming.”

Why You Won't Expect Little Big Town's People's Choice Country Awards PerformancePeople's Choice Country Awards hosts Little Big Town teased their surprising performance and more epic moments when the first-ever ceremony kicks off Sept. 28 at the Grand Ole Opry.

New study reveals why Americans are fleeing big citiesA new study reveals that city and state policies that promote growth have a huge impact on where people decide to live and where businesses decide to set up shop.

Why Biden's Picket Line Solidarity Is a Big Deal—Even Though It Shouldn't BeBiden’s UAW picket line visit reflects the fact that the strike by union workers is so popular that the leader of the most pro-capitalist country on Earth believed being seen standing alongside them was politically advantageous. That's historic.

of a human recipient to obtain unreachable food (Malavasi & Huber, 2016), and solicit help when they cannot solve a problem (Lesimple et al. 2012). Horses can discriminate between positive and negative human facial expressions, can match familiar voices to familiar faces, and are sensitive to human attention (Udell & Brubaker, 2016).

In a recent study, it was shown that horses can differentiate between expressions of joy and sadness displayed by humans through facial movements or voice tones. During this study, the horses were standing in front of two screens, displaying two faces of the same person expressing joy on one screen and sadness on the other screen. Simultaneously, a voice was broadcast, expressing either joy or sadness.

Horses were more attracted by the facial expressions of joy than sadness and seemed more excited by the joyful voices. They were also surprised by the incompatibility of a sad look with a cheerful voice (Jardat et al. 2023).And then, there is a very old story, the one of"Clever Hans," the horse of Mr. Osten. In the early 20th century, Mr. Osten claimed that his horse could count and calculate numbers. Hans was presented with arithmetic problems, for example, the question: What is 21 divided by 3?

He then answered by tapping on the ground with his hoof, thus he would tap seven times in this case. It seemed to work. When a scientist named Oscar Pfungst investigated this case, he first found out that horse Hans was only successful if the questioner knew the answer himself.

It then turned out that Hans was not able to master mathematics, but he could interpret the finest nuances in the facial expression andof the questioner. Involuntarily, people in the audience assumed a tense posture before the decisive"correct" hoof tapping of the horse.

After the correct answer, they unintentionally expressed signals of relief with their body language. Hans perceived that in about 90 percent of all cases and translated it into the desired behavior. The story of “Clever Hans” is usually cited as an example of