Why Hollywood Does So Many 2-Part Movies Like Dune, Mission: Impossible

Logo text Hollywood moviemaking has always been a numbers game, and right now the winning number appears to be two.

Zack Snyder is locking picture on part one of December’s Rebel Moon, his two-part space opera for Netflix. Christopher McQuarrie, the filmmaker behind Paramount and Skydance’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, retreated to a

Read more:

THR »

Why Europe Sees Opportunity as Hollywood StrugglesOn a new episode of Variety podcast 'Strictly Business,' global media players see opportunity as Hollywood struggles with the streaming transition. Read more ⮕

Celebrities Must Fight the Rising Tide of AntisemitismWhy Hollywood stars play a key role in quelling antisemitic tropes and language. Read more ⮕

Hollywood Reporter Best Movie Books Panel Set for AFI FestFilm, book and film book lovers can still reserve free tickets to join the likes of Leonard Maltin, Aljean Harmetz, Cameron Crowe, Christine Vachon, George Stevens Jr. and THR's own Kim Masters as they discuss the origins and impact of their work. Read more ⮕

Sneak peek: Inside this year's Día de los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever CemeteryFrom the decorations to the makeup, Hollywood Forever Cemetery will come to life this weekend for its annual Día de los Muertos celebration. Read more ⮕

23 Celebrities Who Moved Their Families Out of Hollywood To Enjoy a Quiet LifeEven celebrities need a break sometimes! Read more ⮕

Comunicados, 'antisemitismo' y disculpas: el conflicto Israel-Hamás divide a HollywoodEl ataque de Hamás a Israel del pasado 7 de octubre, así como la posterior represalia del Estado judío en la Franja de Ganza, también han trasladado la división social al corazón de Hollywood, donde los principales sindicatos y figuras de la industria se posicionan de uno y otro lado. Read more ⮕