Why Hans Zimmer Didn't Score 'Tenet'

Hans Zimmer Has Scored Six of Christopher Nolan's Films After working with composer David Julyan on his first three features, Christopher Nolan sought the genius of Hans Zimmer for 2005's Batman Begins. With their first collaboration, along with veteran composer James Newton Howard, they took the Caped Crusader into fresh territory with a bold and brassy score that redefined the character musically and served as an evolving blueprint for the film's two sequels. Rather than construct an overall definitive theme, Zimmer and Howard opted for what the former described as "only the beginning of a theme," and his experimentation alongside Nolan became even more aggressive with The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Hans Zimmer Has Scored Six of Christopher Nolan's Films After working with composer David Julyan on his first three features, Christopher Nolan sought the genius of Hans Zimmer for 2005's Batman Begins. With their first collaboration, along with veteran composer James Newton Howard, they took the Caped Crusader into fresh territory with a bold and brassy score that redefined the character musically and served as an evolving blueprint for the film's two sequels. Rather than construct an overall definitive theme, Zimmer and Howard opted for what the former described as "only the beginning of a theme," and his experimentation alongside Nolan became even more aggressive with The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Their fruitful partnership continued with Inception, nabbing the composer an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score and, with its signature "BRAAAM" cue, left an indelible mark on audiences and influenced the musical side of blockbuster marketing for years. Though as brilliant and thrilling as Inception's score is, Nolan and Zimmer sought to reinvent their approach for their next collaboration.

Eschewing an emphasis on brass and percussion, Interstellar's soundtrack took a more unorthodox approach and relied heavily on the piano and organ. Before completing the film's screenplay, Nolan sent Zimmer a piece of writing hinting at its thematic undertones, hoping to inspire something in the composer's emotional sensibilities regarding love between a parent and a child. Zimmer delivered a four-minute piece of music, later telling The Hollywood Reporter:

"I really just wrote about what it meant to be a father. And he (Nolan) starts describing this huge journey, this vast canvas of space and philosophy and science and all these things. So he was writing with this piece of music sort of keeping him company all the way through the writing process, all the way through the shoot."

After securing another Oscar nomination for Interstellar, Zimmer shifted from the future to the past for Nolan's next feature, Dunkirk. Pushing the creative envelope even further, Dunkirk's score proved to be Zimmer and Nolan's most experimental and ambitious effort to date. From the constant and threatening tick of a pocket watch to the seemingly never-ending rise of the Shepard tone, Zimmer crafted a relentlessly tense and nerve-wracking score to complement the film's harrowing imagery and fill the narrative void created by its sparse use of dialogue. He remembers, "Nobody had done what we ultimately did, and I kept thinking, halfway through the movie, 'I know why nobody has done it before—because it’s sort of impossible.'" Technically unorthodox and atypically arranged, Dunkirk's score continued Zimmer's hot streak with Nolan and brought him his 11th Oscar nomination. But despite being at the top of their collaborative game, the iconic partnership between the powerhouse artists was about to hit a snag.

RELATED: 9 Movies You Forgot Were Scored by Hans Zimmer

Why Hans Zimmer Passed On Scoring Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' After six films over a decade and a half, Hans Zimmer and Christopher Nolan parted ways in 2019 as the filmmaker was gearing up for his next project, Tenet. According to Collider, Zimmer passed on Nolan's film in favor of scoring Denis Villeneuve's Dune. Considering the prolific and lengthy period of collaboration Zimmer and Nolan had shared, the news was a surprise for fans of their partnership, although the composer made the personal reason behind his decision very clear. "I read the book when I was a teenager, and Denis read the book when he was a teenager, and we talked a lot about that," he told The Hollywood Reporter. He continued:

"One of the things that happened to both of us is rather than coming at this movie with the wisdom of years and the knowledge of having made lots of movies and all the baggage that you bring, it transported us back to being 13-year-old, reckless boys who weren’t afraid to try things, who weren’t afraid to hold on to a shot, who weren’t afraid to use provocative sounds and colors and who weren’t afraid to do things differently. That’s the great strength of this film."

With Dune, Zimmer yet again pushed the boundaries of experimentation, composing bold, sensational music that also served the film's sound design in creating a truly otherworldly experience for audiences. His decision to pivot from Tenet to Dune would prove a major success as his work elevated the film as a whole and earned him an Oscar for Best Original Score, an accolade that had eluded him for decades. Regarding the creative split with Nolan, there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the long-time collaborators. Per Collider, Zimmer said, "I have to do it, and Chris understands I have to do it, and he’s gonna be just fine." In addition, Zimmer had nothing but positivity for Nolan's next musical collaborator. Of Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, Zimmer said, "Ludwig, we’re friends. But forget the friend part—he’s really good. He’s really good."

While the professional rift between the years-long collaboration of two of modern cinema's most iconic figures was sudden and unexpected, the resulting work was certainly worth it. In getting to fulfill what was presumably a dream Hans Zimmer had been harboring for decades, he delivered a score for the ages and was heaped with rightful praise and recognition. As for Christopher Nolan and Ludwig Göransson, their partnership on Tenet laid the foundation for what may be another long-term and prolific collaboration between a filmmaker and composer. Göransson's score for Tenet is arguably the crowning achievement of a film that otherwise fell short of narrative and emotional expectations, and his stellar work on Nolan's Oppenheimer is sure to stand the test of time and make a lot of noise during the upcoming awards season. Fortunately, Zimmer and Nolan have many more years of scoring and making films, respectively. Though they've taken some time apart, the possibility of a creative reconnection somewhere down the road is not at all unlikely.