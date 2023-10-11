Why Hamas and Israel reached this moment now — and what comes next

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defense missile system in the early hours of Sunday.Rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defense missile system in the early hours of Sunday.It's not uncommon for violence to break out between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

In retaliation, Israel has laid siege to Gaza with hundreds of airstrikes that have killed at least 1,000 Palestinians and displaced more than 200,000 people. It has cut off electricity, food and fuel supplies.

But experts who follow the region closely point to key developments over the past year in Israel and the Palestinian territories that set the stage for this explosion of violence. , told NPR that Netanyahu's appointment of two controversial figures into his cabinet intensified tensions within Israeli politics.."This is someone who was outlawed, who was for us Israelis, someone who was not supposed to sit in government. Netanyahu made him a strong leader and someone who is fully engaged in politics. headtopics.com

Then there is Netanyahu's plan to overhaul Israel's judiciary, which has been delayed, but not abandoned due to support from the far-right politicians, after"They want to change Israel's balance of power; the way Israel functions as a democracy. People here erupted, especially those who are doing reserve duty in the army.

Telhami, who was in the West Bank last week, said he observed total despair and desperation after 56 years of occupation by Israel. Telhami said Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and European countries, saw the"perfect political opportunity for them, in a horrific way, to reshuffle the deck" and to also neutralize the influence of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, led by Mahmoud Abbas. headtopics.com

