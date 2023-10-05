Why getting eaten by a shark is more likely than winning the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot

The odds of winning are 1 in approximately 292 million, which are slightly better than your chances of winning Mega Millions: 1 in about 303 million.The chances of being struck by lightning are about 1 in a million. So you are almost 300 times more likely to be struck by lightning than you are to win Powerball or Mega Millions.Becoming U.S. president: 32.

“You do improve your odds when you buy more tickets,” Chartier says. “If you buy 100 tickets, you are 100 times more likely to win. But it's equivalent to me saying you get 100 guesses for that one second that I chose from the past nine years.

And picking random numbers rather than the ones you always play increases the odds that you don't have to share the jackpot. “We have a tendency to pick similar numbers, because we often base them on things like birthdays and so forth,” Chartier says. “So picking random numbers really increases the odds that if you win, you won't have to share. headtopics.com

Powerball lottery jackpot at $1.2B for winning numbers drawing WednesdayMore than a billion dollars is up for grabs in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

