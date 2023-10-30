Why Five Nights At Freddy's Mike Forgives Vanessa Despite Her Connection To Springtrap

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi has revealed why Mike decides to forgive Vanessa despite her connection to the yellow rabbit. As the horror film progresses, it's revealed that a man dressed in a yellow rabbit suit killed five children at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, their ghosts now inhabiting the animatronics.

Speaking with Variety, Tammi explained why Mike decides to forgive Vanessa at the end of Five Nights at Freddy's, even though William killed his brother Garrett. The director underscored how the pair's different forms of trauma makes them connect to one another, making forgiveness possible. Check out what Tammi had to say below:

We meet both Mike and Vanessa at really lonely points in their lives. They've both had to bury really significant childhood trauma deep down within themselves in order to get through their day-to-day lives. In Mike's case that's taking care of his younger sister, and in Vanessa's case it's putting on this front as a cop while still trying to be protective of someone very close to her.

Could Vanessa Return In Five Nights At Freddy's 2? The last time Vanessa appears in the film, Mike visits her in the hospital following William's death at the hands of the animatronics. While she is in a coma, it's indicated that she will survive getting stabbed by her father, and may reconnect with Mike in the future. However, it's unclear if this means she will return in a possible future film, or if her story will end on a cliffhanger.

If she is set to come back, this sets the stage for Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which could explore what happened to William after he was killed by the springlock suit. In the game series, this suit becomes known as Springtrap, possessed by the killer's vengeful soul. If the next film in the series were a direct sequel, it could explore Vanessa dealing with her father's death, and his possible reanimation in the yellow rabbit suit.

