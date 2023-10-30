Why Eagles should think heavily about adding this player before the trade deadline

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will be calling his counterparts around the league and will have to decide if he wants to make one more trade before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.over the Washington Commanders and enjoy it. With Roseman’s track record, he will be shooting texts to counterparts around the league and making calls, seeing if he can improve to a 7-1 team, holding the best record in the league. For a few players around the league, come Tuesday’s 4 p.m.

“We’ve dealt with that all year,” Bradberry said. “We deal with that in general. There are going to be injuries, so you are going to have guys coming in and having that next-man-up mentality. Then you have had guys traded in here like Kevin. Of course, they are going to be professionals, but we have to get them adjusted to here because we have a lot going on here. The coaches do a good job, and it’s a pretty easy transition. Even my transition last year as a player went easy.

Days before the trade deadline can also be tough on players, not knowing if they are staying with their club and the uneasiness created because of the uncertainty about whether they or any of the teammates they have gotten to know will be on the move. Bradberry said when it comes to the rumors, the players keep things away and focus on what is in front of them, which is currently the Dallas Cowboys and next week’s game on Sunday. headtopics.com

“I’m just hoping they don’t trade me,” Bradberry said, laughing. “But I can’t control that stuff that is outside.”If the Eagles do make a move before the deadline, it could be to address a couple of positions, primarily at defensive back or, as previously reported by The Athletic’s, who the Eagles are reportedly “open” to trading, according to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer.

Moore has allowed 19 catches in 25 targets for 167 yards and has that interception to go with a 76.6 quarterback rating when the ball is thrown in his direction. Moore is also a threat as a run-stopper when setting an edge and stringing plays out, forcing the ball carrier to turn back inside where the defensive help is coming and be an effective blitzer off the edge. The way Moore plays the game is very similar to Avonte Maddox, who is on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. headtopics.com

