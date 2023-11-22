Why Do Some People Remember Their Dreams Better Than Others?

Much of dreaming remains a mystery, but scientists have some ideas as to why certain people can remember dreams better than others. For many of us, our dreams transport us to a surreal world where logic and reason have no reign. Some of us may even look forward to sleep — and the adventures we’ll go on in our dreams.

What is it about people who don’t remember their dreams that set them apart from the people who do? Is it possible for the brain to stop producing dreams? And could something be wrong in the brains of people who report never dreaming? Yes, pretty much everyone dreams. In fact, dreaming may help foster problem-solving, memory consolidation, and emotional regulation. But does everyone take a nightly trip to dreamland? While most of us remember somewhere around a week, some people report a subconscious experience that’s more like a blank tape. Among us are people who say they never, ever dream





