‘Why do chickens cross the road?’: Chicken leads police officer on chase

A resident called police Sunday after she came back to her apartment to find a chicken siting on her porch and it would not move. , said that she called animal control but no one picked up so she called the police department after waiting about five minutes for the chicken to leave. Officer Nathan Swindle and his training officer went out to the apartment.
Swindle got out of his car and went up to the chicken, according toThe chicken however, had other plans.
“I was trying to shoo it off a little bit and it took off and so I was like, ‘Man, I gotta catch it,’ and so I immediately started running,” Swindle said, according to . He chased the chicken for about four minutes until the chicken decided to hide under a car in the area. Swindle used a stick to get it out i and it worked just no the way Swindle had hoped.showed the Swindle chasing the chicken while laughing.
Eventually, the chicken was captured and returning to its home safely,