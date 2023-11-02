Why Disney Could Be Better Off Without ESPN

After all, Iger seems eager to get Disney out of the linear TV business — except where ESPN is concerned. He hasESPN generated nearly $2.9 billion in operating income for fiscal year 2022, notably more than Disney’s Entertainment segment — linear TV, streaming, theatrical and home video — brought in altogether.

Meanwhile, Disney is preparing to launch an SVOD version of ESPN (distinct from the slimmed-down offering of ESPN+) that could retail for at least $20-$35 per month — more than any other streaming platform — and will have to demand higher affiliate fees from cable providers to offset both higher rights costs and revenues lost to cord-cutting.

ESPN may be essential to hardcore sports fans, but will most consumers really be eager to pay more for less? Cable subscribers arewith the cost ESPN adds to the pay TV bundle, and it’s hard to see a thinner version with less live sports content sweetening the deal.

Making the network’s content available outside the cable bundle will also likely heighten cord-cutting, though Disney will probably strike more deals like its pact with— which makes the future ESPN SVOD available in select pay TV packages — in an attempt to stem the tide.

In short, ESPN is facing an array of challenges, all stemming from the larger crises currently embroiling the media business at large. While the value it brings Disney remains considerable, it’s looking more and more like an albatross around the Mouse’s neck as CEO Iger attempts to position the Disney empire he helped build for the future.

